Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 4,465.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

