Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $70.53 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $70.53 million and $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00090459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00061798 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00025069 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,408,761,308 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

