Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Top Exchanges

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.86 million and $5,757.90 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Venus BUSD Token Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02186026 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

