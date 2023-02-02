Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of VRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 253,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
