Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VRA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.87. 253,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $181.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.70. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $8.49.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vera Bradley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,788,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 53,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 102.4% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,259,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 636,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.