Verasity Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Verasity has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $66.95 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010605 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

