Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Tops $68.76 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $68.76 million and $24.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000993 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

