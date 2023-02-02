Versarien (LON:VRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.45

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.45 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 7.58 ($0.09), with a volume of 686,847 shares traded.

Versarien Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

About Versarien

(Get Rating)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.