Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $324.95

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $324.95 and last traded at $324.89, with a volume of 368279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $319.98.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.62.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 2,700 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.52, for a total value of $865,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

