Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $256.00 million-$276.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.33 million. Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.10-0.12 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 5,743,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,093. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 74,473 shares of company stock worth $822,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.