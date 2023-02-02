Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,357,438,000 after buying an additional 77,186 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,724,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,308,444,000 after acquiring an additional 148,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,004,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,218,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 700,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.42. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $436.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

