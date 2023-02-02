Walken (WLKN) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $12.89 million and $2.49 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

