Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 9.1% during the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walmart by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 34,423 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.91.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

