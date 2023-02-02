Waltonchain Market Capitalization Tops $19.15 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $19.15 million and $1.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.00410003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.77 or 0.28779206 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00556870 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,756,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,781,336 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

