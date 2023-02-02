Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $158.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.36.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.2 %

WM opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

