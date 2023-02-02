Wayne Cohen Sells 7,395 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,940 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $34,711.40.

On Friday, January 13th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,309 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $46,294.48.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

On Monday, January 9th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,134. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $604.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is -1.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

