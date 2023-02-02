Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.47. Approximately 182,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 659,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Weatherford International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $24,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 274.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 1,567.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 384,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after purchasing an additional 376,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.