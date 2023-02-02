Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.47. Approximately 182,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 659,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.50.
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
