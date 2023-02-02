Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.01 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 452,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 132,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Weatherford International Trading Up 6.9 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.
Weatherford International Company Profile
Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.
