WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.13%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.90.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

