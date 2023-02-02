WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.0 %

WEC opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.90.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

