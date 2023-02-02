Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.35.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $36,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4,279.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 881,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 861,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

