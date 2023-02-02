Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/30/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

1/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00.

1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2022 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 766,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,677. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

