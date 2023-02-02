Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Crocs (CROX)

Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/30/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.
- 1/17/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $165.00.
- 1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $107.00 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/20/2022 – Crocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 12/16/2022 – Crocs had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $118.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/12/2022 – Crocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Crocs Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 766,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,677. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $131.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crocs by 295.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,045,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.
