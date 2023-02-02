Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target to $66.00

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Evergy from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $62.89 on Monday. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,368,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,015,000 after purchasing an additional 259,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,508,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,919,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Evergy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,576,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 282,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

