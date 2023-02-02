Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $42.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

FIBK opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.62%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,563,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,869. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 220,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 28,456 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,244,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 97,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

