WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,531 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.76% of WESCO International worth $227,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WCC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,593. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.74. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $153.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WESCO International from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

