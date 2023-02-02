Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 170.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

