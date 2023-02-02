Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.86 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 404,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 751,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 230,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,292,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 190,798 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,250,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

