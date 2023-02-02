Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.51% of Western New England Bancorp worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of WNEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,080. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Western New England Bancorp

In related news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.