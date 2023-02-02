WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

In other news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Articles

