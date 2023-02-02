WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.
WestRock Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,374. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.
WestRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in WestRock by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
About WestRock
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Featured Articles
