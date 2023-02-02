WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

WRK stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

