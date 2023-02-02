WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.
WestRock Price Performance
WRK stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of WestRock
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WestRock (WRK)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.