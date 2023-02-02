WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,158. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Analyst Recommendations for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

