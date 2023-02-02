WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,158. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after buying an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in WestRock by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 973,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

