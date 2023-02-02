White Pine Capital LLC Buys 8,775 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Clean Energy Fuels comprises 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 177,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $45,339.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 87,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,504. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.42%. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

