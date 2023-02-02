White Pine Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,404 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.3% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.35. The company had a trading volume of 491,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,086,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $250.58. The company has a market capitalization of $437.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.42.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

