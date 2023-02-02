White Pine Capital LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Transcat worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 4.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Trading Down 0.8 %

TRNS traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.50. 26,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.82 million, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $86.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

