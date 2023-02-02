White Pine Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,607,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,649,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,368,000 after acquiring an additional 210,067 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 121,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,195. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

