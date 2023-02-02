White Pine Capital LLC Sells 7,899 Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

White Pine Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 37.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 26.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 43,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,663. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.39.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -56.25%.

About ADTRAN



ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

