Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.53

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.53 and last traded at $69.92, with a volume of 678558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

