Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Reduced by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after buying an additional 382,944 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 334,184 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after buying an additional 239,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,358,000 after buying an additional 217,232 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.08. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.13 and a 12-month high of $105.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

