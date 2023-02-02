Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Wirtual has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $30,983.74 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co.

Wirtual Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

