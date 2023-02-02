WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.29 and last traded at $50.28. Approximately 3,116,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,847,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.26.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 554.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 53,538 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,040,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $8,247,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 857,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,091,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter.

