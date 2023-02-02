WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.22

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.22 and last traded at $78.81, with a volume of 5797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 132.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $92,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

