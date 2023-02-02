Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 700 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,439 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $262.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,699,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,801. The stock has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.35 and a 200-day moving average of $261.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

