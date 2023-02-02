Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 8,967 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.96. 16,563,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,627,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

