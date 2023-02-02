Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.95.

CSCO stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.21. 5,680,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,031,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

