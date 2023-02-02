Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 353,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 45,372 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 95,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 111,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,521.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 293,549 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 325,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,955. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.56.

