Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.0% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.72. 1,942,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on EPD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

