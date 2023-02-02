Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.48. 1,903,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27.

