Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.56.
Woodward Price Performance
NASDAQ WWD opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Woodward has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.
Woodward Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $19,986,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 121,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Woodward
Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.
