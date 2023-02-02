Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $110,600.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

