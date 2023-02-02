Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $110,600.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2023

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WORGet Rating) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of WOR stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WORGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.