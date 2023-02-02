Wrapped Velas Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,548.88 (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Velas has a total market capitalization of $67.18 million and $25,548.88 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Velas has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Velas

Wrapped Velas’ genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02973716 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $28,043.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

