Wrapped Velas Market Capitalization Achieves $66.38 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a market cap of $66.38 million and $32,016.37 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.01 or 0.00413388 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,879.61 or 0.29016803 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00557762 BTC.

Wrapped Velas Coin Profile

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02973716 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $28,043.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

